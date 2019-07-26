■ Editor’s Note: This is the eighth in a 10-part series looking back at the biggest athletic stories at Marshall High School during the 2018-19 school year.
Despite not being able to compete in the state powerlifting meet due to scheduled surgery, Marshall’s Brevin Randle qualified for the state when he lifted 580 pounds on squats, 330 on the bench press and 580 on the deadlift.
“I was expect to definitely compete for first, just depending on how everyone else progressed and if they hit their lifts or not,” Randle said after having qualified. “I was able to be consistent and earn first once I got deadlift,” Randle said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking. I missed my second squat because I didn’t quite get my feet set and then I came back for my third and final squat and I hit it pretty easy. I probably could have gotten to 590 but I was just trying to get on the board and compete and make sure I didn’t lose anybody. The bench went fine. Everything I had on the ball was perfect, nice and smooth, all greens. Then deadlift, same thing. Everything was smooth. I pulled it off. I probably could have gone up on that as well. I was planning on pulling 600 but I didn’t need to pull 600.”
The surgery was an optional one but Randle, who’s attending SFA to play football, wanted to get the procedure out of the way.