Expectations of Marshall’s track team are sky high after members of the boys and girls teams qualified for Regionals at last week’s meet.
For the girls, Asia Smith came in first place in the 100-meter dash while Tierrani Johnson won both the shot put and the discus throw. The Lady Mavs finished third as a team. The boys team finished fifth as a team. Keshon Foster came in first in the 300-meter hurdles. Foster was part of the 1,600-meter relay team along with Camron Gibson, Jeremiah McCowan, Spencer Taylor that came in first place.
“I was hyped up, excited,” McCown said of coming in first place.
“I already knew we were going to win,” Gibson added. “I had faith in my guys.”
“It’s exciting,” Marshall assistant track coach Kayla Allen said. “Our girls and guys have really progressed throughout the season. Seeing their capabilities from the beginning and seeing how their training has paid off and how they’re really peaking now going into the most important part of the season, it’s very sweet.”
The Mavericks are hoping the win is just one step closer to their ultimate team goal.
“Our goal is to make it to state,” Taylor offered, adding in order to make that happen, they need to continue working hard. “You’ve got to believe in it, manifest it.”
The next step is the Regionals at UT-Arlington. Allen said they’re sticking with what got them here and not doing anything different when it comes to preparation.
“Right now, it’s basically just fine tuning and a lot of quality work. We’re not keeping them too long,” Allen explained. “We’re keeping them as fresh as possible.”
The coaches and athletes know the competition will be anything but easy.
“We’ll be running against the Frisco schools, Lancaster, McKinney North. It’s going to be pretty hot,” Allen said. “We’re going to be challenged in a way we really haven’t been this year. It’s going to be tough. Looking at the results from the other areas, it’s going to be hard but it’s going to be hard.
“I know for our 100-meter runner, Asia Smith, she is looking pretty good in her 100-meter if she comes out and performs,” Allen continued. “Our girls, 4x1 and 4x2 are looking pretty hot. Our guys 4x4 is looking pretty good. Tierrani Johnson has a shot in discus. She’s been leading all year long. She’s at the top of the list.”