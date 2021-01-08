After falling short 35-29 Friday night on the road against Mount Pleasant, the Marshall boys basketball team turned around played host to Texas High where the Mavericks were defeated 70-42. Marshall remains in search of its first district win as it’s currently 0-5 against district opponents while Texas High is 2-2 in district play.
Ben DePriest dropped in 34 points to lead the game in scoring. Next in line was Damon Augustus with 20 points. Caleb Arnond scored nine while Zane Dodson scored four and Gavon Smith scored three.
James Thomas and Jack Mottershaw each came away with eight points to lead the Mavericks in scoring. Kenneth Calloway was right behind them with seven points. Jayson Tuck tossed in six points while Giko McCoy finished with five. A’Dererian Brooks and Domar Roberson each had four points on the day.
Arnold rebounded a missed shot and put it back up for the first two points of the game. That was followed by a bucket from Augustus and another from DePriest to give the Tigers an early 6-0 lead as the Mavericks called timeout. After the timeout, DePriest drained a three to add to his team’s lead as the Mavericks remained in search of their first points. That bucket came moments later when Roberson dished it off to Thomas for the assist but Augustus followed that up with a three and a two. A layup from Roberson made the score 16-4. Marshall scored the final four points of the first quarter on shots from Tuck and Brooks to make the score 20-8 in favor the Tigers heading into the second quarter.
DePriest drained a three to start the second quarter and another bucket from Augustus spread Texas High’s lead to 25-8. James Thomas knocked down the next two shots to put Marshall within 13 points. Tuck brought his team two points closer with a jumper a possession before he shook off a defender and banked in a shot to put the Mavericks within single digits. After DePriest drained a three, a technical foul was called on Texas High, sending McCoy to the free-throw line where he went 1-of-2 to make the halftime score 28-17.
DePriest knocked down two threes and Roberson and McCoy each added a two before Calloway added a three to make the score 38-24. DePriest added another three. Calloway made a spin move and banked a shot in off the glass, making the score 41-26. Augustus caught an inbounds pass and tossed it in to add two points. Jacorey Smith found Thomas for the assist. DePriest put his team up by 21 points with a layup, making the score 49-28 after three.
Texas High added to its lead with a layup from Godwin to start the fourth quarter. Marshall added a three but Texas High added two threes and a field goal to take a 59-31 lead. A layup from DePriest put the Tigers up by 30. Mottershaw and Brooks each added two points. DePriest knocked in back-to-back buckets to put his team back up by 30. Gavin Smith launched and drained a three before DePriest’s bucket made the score 70-38. Mottershaw scored the final four points of the game, making the final score 70-42.
Marshall will have off Tuesday and is slated to return to action Friday at home against Pine Tree. The Tigers will take on Pine Tree on the road Tuesday.