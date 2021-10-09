Marshall’s volleyball team made history Friday night when it defeated Pine Tree to sweep the Lady Pirates for the first time. The Lady Mavs won in three sets with scores of 25-9, 25-15, 25-16.
“Two years ago was the first time Marshall had ever beaten Pine Tree and this is the first time we have ever swept Pine Tree,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said.
Marshall currently holds an overall record of 23-11 and 5-2 in district play where they are tied with Hallsville for second place.
“We played really well from the beginning,” Allen said. “I think we did a great job of just being aggressive. We moved around the ball a lot offensively. So that kind of kept their block guessing. Everything they sent over the net, we took care of it. Defensively, our back row was great last night and our hitters put it away. They played as one unit last night. I couldn’t ask for anything better, really.”
Mahogani Wilson led the Lady Mavs in kills with 11 on 16 attempts, giving her a 69-percent kill efficiency to go along with her .625 hitting percentage. She also had one block on the night. Mia Dunaway came away with six kills and three blocks. Caitlyn Ellenburg had a double-double with 12 assists and 15 digs. Claire Abney had 13 assists while Isabella Emery had 15 digs.
The Lady Mavs will have back-to-back home games this week as they play host to Sulphur Spring for a game that’s slated for 6 p.m. on Tuesday before playing host to Hallsville Friday at 4:30 p.m.