NACOGDOCHES – Marshall’s volleyball team did something that had never been done in program history by advancing to the second round of the playoffs when the Lady Mavs defeated the Huntsville Lady Hornets in a three-game sweep with scores of 25-12, 25-17, 25-20.
“As coaches, we know what they’re capable of and we see it all year,” Marshall head volleyball coach Kayla Allen said. “We see it all year and we see their growth. Yesterday we had our best practice of the year. They just came out firing. Then this morning, we had a walk-through and they were ready. When they were talking, everything was on point. The energy was great. I couldn’t have asked for anything better. When it happens, it’s great. You’re happy for the kids because you know they’re nervous and now they know they can do it. It’s never been done before.
Claire Abney had three blocks, 13 assists and two aces. Mia Dunaway came away with two blocks. Are’Anna Gill recorded nine kills and Mahogani Wilson was right behind her with seven kills. Isabella Emery finished the night with 10 digs and three aces while Alyson Roberson had four aces.
Marshall took an early 3-1 lead. The Lady Mavs took a 7-4 lead and forced the Lady Hornets to call their first timeout. Dunaway threw it down for a kill to make the score 8-5. Huntsville called another timeout after Marshall took a 15-8 lead. A kill from Wilson gave Marshall a 20-10 lead. Set one was smooth sailing for the Lady Mavs who went on to win 25-12.
The second set started off with the two teams going back and forth before Marshall took an 8-4 lead and forced Huntsville to call the first timeout of the second set but like the first set, the second was smooth sailing for Marshall who took the second set 25-17.
The third set was back and forth early before Huntsville jumped to a 6-5 lead. That was short lived as Marshall was quick to tie it up at 6. An acre From Roberson put the Lady Mavs back in the lead. Huntsville called timeout after falling behind 11-7. A kill from Dunaway and another from Emily Hill gave Marshall a 14-10 lead. The Lady Hornets closed the gap before Wilson added another kill to give Marshall some separation. Huntsville called timeout trailing 19-14. The Lady Hornets cut Marshall’s to four points but Marshall added a point to be just one point away from a three-game sweep. They got just that to seal up the 25-20 win in set three to punch their ticket to the next round.
“It was very important,” Allen said when asked how important it was to come away with the sweep and not give the Lady Hornets momentum. “In Hallsville, we came out in those first two hot and then third set, it was almost like we were afraid to finish. That’s kind of what we talked about here and it just felt good and we knew it was going to happen and the girls pulled through.”
Marshall is set to take on Midlothian at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Tyler High School.
Class 3A
WASKOM 3, N. DIANA 1: HALLSVILLE — LaDaija Thomas came up with 29 digs, Alaina Dyson hammered down 17 kills and the Waskom Lady Wildcats opened the Class 3A playoffs with a 20-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-23 win over New Diana.
Thomas also had five aces, and Dyson handed out 10 assists and came up with 14 digs for Waskom. Anna Claire Reeves finished with 11 assists, 11 digs and six kills, Ellen Nuner six digs, three blocks and two kills, Catherine Bailey nine blocks and five kills and Isabelle Phillips six blocks and six kills.
Waskom will take on Atlanta at 3 p.m. on Saturday back in Hallsville.