Marshall (7-3) vs. Rudder (7-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Stadium: Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Marshall: Jake Griedl
Rudder: Eric Ezar
Last Week: Marshall 28, Nacogdoches 7; Lamar Consolidated 26, Rudder 16
Up next: Winner will play the winner of Crosby vs. Madison
When Marshall has the ball
Players to watch
Marshall: RB JQ Davis (196 carries, 1,304 yards, 11 TD; 14 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD) … QB Michael Olvera (78-of-141, 1,049 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT) … QB Collier Slone (27-of-59, 426 yards, 3 TD, 6 INT) … WR Jacorey Smith (35 catches, 590 yards, 3 TD) … WR Domar Roberson (30 catches, 553 yards, 7 TD) … Beau Burris (13 catches, 94 yards) … WR Andrew Phillips (10 catches, 69 yards) … OL Conner Haggerty … OL Taron Satchell
Rudder: DE Devion Howard … DB Tre McLenton … LB Jeremiah Jhonson … DL Jayden Williams … DE Hunter McGary
Keys: The Mavericks outscored their opponents 257-287 in the regular season. Expect the winner of tonight’s game to have a better third-down efficiency. So far, the Mavericks have converted 37.3 percent of their third downs while their opponents have converted 34.1 percent. Time of possession will likely go a long way in this matchup.
When Rudder has the ball
Players to watch
Marshall: DL Isaiah Alexander … DL Carson Combs … DB James Perkins (3 INT) … DB Montana Warren (3 INT) … LB Quin Hawkins (3 INT, 2 TD) … DB Andrew Paul (2 INT) … LB Elijah Woolen (1 INT) … LB Sam Palmer … LB Terrell Davis
Rudder: QB EJ Ezar (142-of-231, 2,128 yards, 17 TD, 16 INT; 76 carries, 323 yards, 4 TD) … RB Tre McClenton (95 carries, 550 yards, 3 TD; 9 catches, 91 yards) … WR Kevin Holmes, Jr. (39 catches, 590 yards, 7 TD) … WR Jaquise Martin (40 catches, 575 yards, 6 TD) … WR Nathanil Figgers (25 catches, 465 yards, 3 TD)
Keys: This will be a true test for a Marshall defense that has intercepted 14 passes so far this season. Rudder QB has thrown for 17 touchdowns but thrown 16 interceptions. Those types of numbers could have the Maverick defenders chopping at the bit. If the Mavs can contain the passing game, expect them to punch their ticket to the next round.
Did you know: This is Rudder’s first ever playoff appearance and the first meeting between the Rangers and Mavericks as Rudder High School opened up in 2008.