Marshall quarterback Michael Olvera has sat out the last two weeks but Marshall athletic director and head football coach said, “Mike is good to go,” when asked about the quarterback’s status for the Mavericks’ bi-district playoff matchup against the Bryan Rudder Rangers in Marshall Friday night.
Olvera is currently 78-of-141 for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Replacing him over the last couple weeks were Collier Slone who is now 27-of-59 for 426, three touchdowns and six interceptions on the year, including the start of the season. Davernious Robinson is 3-for-3 for 44 yards and two touchdowns. Lining up at quarterback also allowed Robinson to be a threat with his legs as he has 23 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns for an average of 11.7 yards per carry. Domar Roberson and Jacorey Smith lead the receiving squad with a combined 65 catches for 1,143 yards and 10 touchdowns.
“At this point of the season, it’s all about who can stay healthy and play with energy and effort,” Griedl said. “I think our kids are going to come out and do just that. I can tell you this – if we don’t, we won’t be playing next week. If we do come out with some energy and effort, we’ll have a chance to play next week. We’re not going to be able to just roll by these guys. They’re a really good football team. We’re going to play our tails off.”
The Rangers bring several weapons on defense, including guys like defensive end Devion Howard, linebacker Jeremiah Johnson and defensive back Tre McLenton.
“Defensively, in terms of yards per game statistically, I think they’re No. 1 in that district,” Griedl said of the Rangers. “I think A&M Consolidated in terms of points is the No. 1 defense in that district but they’re very good on defense. They’re big up front. They’re fast. They try to create chaos. We’re going to have to establish the run game and we’re going to have to be extremely physical and take advantage of opportunities. They’ve done a really good job defensively.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gae on game night on a cash-only basis.