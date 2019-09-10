When the Marshall Mavericks go down to Carthage Friday night, they’ll have their cut out for them when they try to earn their first win of the season. If they’re able to accomplish such a task, they will also hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the year.
Carthage is 2-0 on the year and has won with a combined score of 97-7.
“They do a lot of things,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of the Bulldogs. “I think it’s a testimony to how good their staff is and how good their players are. They’ve grown up in the system so that enables them to be a multiple.”
Kai Horton leads Carthage’s passing attack. He’s currently 32-of-53 for 536 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. Anthony Wilson is 12-of-17 for 145 yards passing and one touchdown. Five different Bulldogs have caught at least one touchdown pass. Kelvontay Dixon has six catches for 132 yards and four scores. Craig McNew has five catches for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Marshall will also have the tough task of trying to stop Carthage’s running game. Mason Courtney leads the ground attack with 24 carries for 165 yards and four touchdowns. Jaden Thomas is next in line with 12 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown.
In order to try slowing down the Bulldogs’ high-powered offense, the Mavericks will look to guys like defensive end Michael Washington, linebacker Kygze Turner and defensive back Lyrik Rawls.
“We’ve got to play well on defense,” Griedl said. “Our kids have to do what they’re coached to do because we’re playing another really good football team. We’ve all got to get better. Everybody has to do their job.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and Carthage is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Bulldog Stadium. Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and from 7 a.m. until noon on Friday. Tickets in advance cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $6.