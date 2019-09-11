In last week’s game against Longview, Marshall ran the ball offensively in the first half and drained the clock to keep the Lobos off the field as much as possible. The Mavericks held the Lobos to only 17 points in the first half and finished night with a longer time of possession.
When asked if he plans on using the same tactic, Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl said, “We’re going to feel like we’ve got to do to beat these guys. Every team is different.”
The coach added the Mavericks need to consistently get first downs and move the chains and play as a team.
“They play as a unit,” he said. “They’re well coached defensively. All 11 play together so our 11 have to play well together in order to beat them.”
Last week saw Demarcus Williams start off at quarterback for the Mavericks before Brent Burris took over in the second half. Burris went 4-for-9 for 56 yards and one interception.
“We’ll see,” he said when asked who he expected to start at quarterback. “We’re not sure on that one yet.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and Carthage is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage.
Tickets can be purchased at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. until noon Friday. Tickets in advance cost $5 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $6.