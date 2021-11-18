So far this season, Marshall’s football team has outscored its opponents 281-208 and has outgained its opponents in first downs in a close battle, 174-172. The Mavericks are hoping to come out on top, at least in the scoring category this week when they go head to head with Crosby for the first time in school history.
Marshall enters the area round of the playoffs with an overall record of 8-3 while Crosby comes in with a 9-2 record.
The Mavericks will come in with offensive weapons such as running back JQ Davis who has 225 carries for 1442 yards and 11 scores. Michael Olvera has gotten the most snaps at quarterback as he’s currently 88-of-157 for 1,195 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions. Domar Roberson and Jacorey Smith lead the receiving squad. Roberson has 34 catches for 629 yards and nine touchdowns while Smith has made 37 catches for 635 yards and three touchdowns.
Advancing to the third round will be no easy task for the Mavericks who go up against a Crosby defense that has intercepted 14 passes and recovered six fumbles this season.
“Defensively, they live and die by the blitz,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Their whole deal is they want to create as much chaos as possible. They’re going to jump into a bunch of different fronts. They’re going to try to blitz from everywhere, eat up gaps and give pressure up field and create chaos. Ultimately, that’s what they do well and they do a good job of it.”
“They’ve got a pretty solid defensive line. No. 40, McCoy Casey is a good player,” Griedl added. “He’s coming back from last year as an all-state player for them. They graduated a lot of kids on both sides of the ball. They’re only returning about three on each side of the ball so they’ve basically got a whole new team. Obviously they’re a pretty dang good football team because they’re 9-2 and highly ranked.”
Crosby is coming off a year in which it finished as the state finalist with a 12-4 record, and along the way, ended Texas High’s season with a 62-42 win before knocking off Huntsville in overtime, 32-29.
The Mavericks will take on Crosby Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online at https://lufkinisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/all or at the gate on game day.