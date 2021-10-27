When Marshall and Hallsville meet Friday night for the first time since 2019, the Mavericks will see a different Bobcats football team.
“I think they’ve had a roller coaster of the last two years,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of the Bobcats. “I think COVID hit them a lot harder than a lot of us. They basically canceled their season with the amount of games they lost last year and losing their coach late in the summer but I think Josh Strickland has done an outstanding job coming in and getting those kids to compete, play hard and believe in his system and believe in his staff. It’s evident on film that they’re a different football team than they have been in past. He’s doing a great job with those kids.”
The Bobcats currently own a 2-6 record overall as both those wins have come in District 9-5A DII play where they are 2-3.
Hallsville has thrown for 1,825 yards and 15 touchdowns and rushed for 1,396 yards and 13 scores. Jace Moseley has thrown every pass for the Bobcats as he’s currently 127-of-228 as he also has 96 carries for 431 yards and five touchdowns. Elijah Nicholson has 153 carries for 870 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the rushing attack. Nicholson also has 20 catches for 374 yards and five touchdowns. Carter Rogas has been the team’s main target as he has 42 catches for 577 yards and one touchdown.
“In terms of Xs and Os, they do a really good job of scheming offensively to get No. 1 (Nicholson) and No. 5 (Rogas) the football,” Griedl said. “That’s one thing they do, the move those guys around. They try to space you around to try to get their running back some space. They try some motions and try to formation you to find ways to get No. 5 in some mismatch situations as receiver and they do a really good job doing it. It goes back to those kids are ultimately believing in the coaching and what not and you can see it in how they play.”
So far this season, Marshall’s defense has come away with 11 interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Quintarus Hawkins and James Perkins each have three interceptions on the year while Hawkins has returned two of those for touchdowns. Andrew Paul and Montana Warren have two interceptions each. Marshall’s defense has allowed 1,264 rushing yards and 1,175 passing yards on the season and will continue to look to guys like defensive lineman LaTravion Jackson and linebacker Sam Palmer among others.
Friday night’s Harrison County matchup is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/gomarshallmavs/inside-mav-athletics/ticket-information?authuser=0. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for cash only. Friday night is senior night for Marshall as pregame recognition will start at 6:50 p.m.