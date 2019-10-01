After seeing his team pick up its first win of the season last week, Marshall head football coach Jake Griedl hopes that will make his Mavericks even hungrier for another win.
“We needed that win but getting that win for Hayden and his family was the most important thing,” Griedl said. “As a program, it was good to get back onto the winning side of things. So now, we’ve got a little taste of winning this season and we need to be craving more of that taste. We had a pretty good practice yesterday and we need two pretty good more practices and a good walkthrough as we get ready for Hallsville and put our best foot forward.”
The Bobcats are 2-2 overall and are 0-1 in District 9-5A play after losing to Pine Tree 32-7 a week ago. Griedl doesn’t expect the Bobcats to make it easy for the Mavericks, adding they’re a well coached team that will be ready for Friday night’s matchup.
“They like to run the ball,” Griedl said of Hallsville’s offense. “They’re multiple. They’ve got a good quarterback (Carter Rogas) who’s shifty and can do some things in the passing game. They’re a decent size up front. They do a good job of running their system. At this point, they’ve been in their system for three years now and I think they’re seeing the benefits of being in that system for three years. Coach (Joe) Drennon is probably pleased to have some consistency.
“They’ve got a good running back (Tre Fulton),” Griedl added. “He’s a good player. They don’t necessarily have one individual who jumps out but they’ve got a bunch of guys who do their jobs and do them really, really well.”
Fulton leads the district in rushing with 82 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns. His quarterback, Rogas, also uses his legs as a weapon as he has 58 carries for 252 yards and two touchdowns. Passing-wise, Rogas is 23-of-60 for 277 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Mavericks will continue to look to guys like defensive lineman Michael Washington, as well as linebacker Kygze Turner and defensive backs Kevin Pinson and Lyrik Rawls.
“We need our entire defense,” Griedl offered. “We gave up 28 against Lindale last week but I know our defensive coaches are just a little bit frustrated but we’ve got to keep swinging the axe until the tree falls. I feel like I’ve been saying this for a while now but we’re really close to just getting everybody to do their jobs. Defensively, it’s a little different than offensively. You can get away with some things offensively but on defense, if one guy doesn’t do his job, it shows in a hurry. We’re looking for a clean, crisp, fast week of football on defense where our players do what they’re coached to do and do it at a high level. Once they do it and they see the benefit and the results of what that brings, I think we’ll see the defense that we know we can have.”
Friday night’s game is slated for a 7:3 p.m. kickoff at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville. Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets are general admission.