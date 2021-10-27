Friday night will be a big night for the Marshall Mavericks as they celebrate senior night and go head-to-head with cross-county rival Hallsville. If the Mavericks defeat the Bobcats, they will punch their ticket to the playoffs.
“I don’t think any outside pressure measures,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “I think it’s a good rivalry. I know this – we’ve got to win this one to solidify a playoff spot. If we go handle our business and do take care of this one and Texas High beats Nac, then not only do we solidify a playoff spot, we solidify a home playoff game. That’s kind of our focus is controlling what we can control, control us, find a way to go 1-0 and try to finish the district season the right way.”
So far this, the Mavericks, who own an overall record of 5-3 and a 9-5A DII record of 4-1, have outscored their opponents 191-159. They have thrown for 1,246 yards and rushed for 1,028 yards. JQ Davis is just 35 yards shy of 1,000 rushing yards. He has nine touchdowns on 155 carries. Michael Olvera is 78-of-141 for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacorey Smith and Domar Roberson have a combined 55 catches for 939 yards and six scores.
The Bobcats enter Friday’s contest with an overall record of 2-6 and a district record of 2-3. Defensively, they have weapons like Kallen Reed who leads the team with 63 tackles and Derrick Dunn who’s next in line with 48 tackles and three sacks.
“I think on both sides of the ball what really sticks out is they compete,” Greid said of the Bobcats. “I think that’s probably a program-wide thing. Cody Farrell has done a good job over there as the AD with getting those kids to compete. A lot of those same kids that were on the baseball team that made the run to state are also on this football team so those kids compete their tails off. We saw it in the spring and we’re seeing it now in the fall. In terms of the intangibles, that’s what they do really well.”
Friday night’s Harrison County matchup is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at https://sites.google.com/marshallisd.com/gomarshallmavs/inside-mav-athletics/ticket-information?authuser=0. Tickets will also be sold at the gate for cash only. Friday night is senior night for Marshall as pregame recognition will start at 6:50 p.m.