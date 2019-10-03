Maverick Stadium and Bobcats Stadium are about 16.5 miles away from each other, which probably adds to the rivalry, but Marshall head coach Jake Griedl isn’t getting caught up in all of that.
“It’s just another game,” Griedl said. “I know there’s some history there between the two teams but at the end of the day, it’s another game that we’ve got to go play. Otherwise, they’re good enough to give us problems and beat us.”
Griedl said the Hallsville defense is loaded with weapons that can ruin Marshall’s change of going 2-0 in district play.
“They’re multiple on defense,” Griedl said of the Bobcats. “They do different things. Their defensive coordinator does a good job of trying to confuse the offensive line and confuse quarterbacks with coverages. We’re just going to have to be really disciplined and play with our eyes in pre-snap and recognize what defensive front they’re in, what secondary coverage they’re in, so that we can execute at a high level.”
Marshall’s offense has 656 yards on the ground and 501 through the air so far and will go up against a Hallsville defense that has allowed 893 rushing yards and 553 passing yards.
Hallsville senior defensive back Will Parsons has made his presence known so far, as he has 28 tackles, 1 one tackle for a loss, one forced fumble and three passes broken up. Senior linebacker Blake Ware has also shown he’s capable of doing some damage as he leads the team in tackles with 32, four of which were behind the line of scrimmage. Griedl said it will require a team effort from the offense.
“I think our O-line has to continue to gel,” he continued. “I think they did a great job last week and we want to see them take another step forward this week. Obviously, with having a different guy at quarterback back there in Savion, we’ve got to make sure he’s continuing to get the reads, see the secondary and do all the things that fall on the quarterback’s plate. The receivers have to continue to make plays when the ball is in the air and continue to block their tails off. Our running backs need to continue doing what they’re doing. I feel like our running backs have been the most consistent position on the field this whole year. Those guys, Joe (Jordan) and Dom (Dominique Williams) do an outstanding job for us.”
Friday night’s game is slated for a 7:3 p.m. kickoff at Bobcat Stadium in Hallsville. Tickets will be on sale today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets are general admission.