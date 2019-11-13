In order to punch its ticket to the next round, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his team can’t do what it did last week against Pine Tree.
“We’ve got to finish the game,” Griedl said. “We were playing a pretty big game last week, then the last minute of the game, we didn’t finish. We allowed them to score 14 in the last minute, and obviously that made it a lot closer than it was. We’ve just got to finish. We can’t do that in the playoffs.”
On the visitor sideline will be Rodney Southern, head football coach of the Huntsville Hornets who coached the Mavericks from 2002-2006 where he led Marshall to a 36-24 record.
“He did great things here and he’s done great things in Huntsville,” Griedl said of Southern. “He’s a good coach. He’s got a great staff and he gets his kids to perform. They’re well coached and we’ve got to do our job to beat them.”
Huntsville enters the game with an overall record of 7-3 after finishing District 10-5A DII play with a 5-2 record while the Mavs are 7-3 overall and 7-0 against District 9-5A DII opponents.
They’re pretty multiple,” Griedl said when asked about the Hornets’ offense. “Southern’s son (Matthew Southern) is the quarterback. He’s a little banged up. He hadn’t played the last two weeks but I imagine he’ll be playing against us. He manages an offense behind center and does a good job of getting the ball out.
“They’re just a blue-collared football team. They’re so persistent. They put forward great effort and that’s why they’ve had the success they’ve had.”
Matthew Southern enters the game as the team’s leading passer. He’s currently 97-of-154 for 1,083 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Tyrique Carter is the team’s leading receiver and leading rusher with 35 catches for 432 yards and seven touchdowns. Carter also has 57 catches for 253 yards and six scores.
Cameron Myers has 69 carries for 243 yards and five touchdowns.
“They’ve got a good set of skill kids,” Griedl added of the Huntsville offense. “They’re big up front. They’re O-line is big. We’re going to have to get off blocks, keep people in front of us in the passing game and tackle in the open field.
“Our D-line is going to have to play a great football game and our secondary is going to have to play great. It’s to the point where every position is going to have to play great because every team we play is good at what they do.”
Last week saw Marshall defensive back Kevin Pinson intercept two passes and would love similar production against the Hornets. The Mavs will also look to guys like Michael Washington and others on the defensive line.
Friday’s bi-district playoff matchup between Marshall and Huntsville is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. All tickets are general admission and cost $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window.
Reserved parking with shuttle service will be available for $15. There are 132 spaces available on a first come, first serve basis.