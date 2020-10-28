As Marshall prepares for this week’s matchup in Jacksonville, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his team is less focused on the Indians than it is the Mavericks.
“They’re athletic and they throw the ball,” Griedl said of the Indians. “They’ve got a good athletic quarterback who can make things happen with his feet. They’ve got a solid running back. They’ve got good skilled kids and their O-line understands the concept off trying to run.”
Patrick Clater leads the Indians at quarterback and he’s got weapons in guys like running back Dominik Hinojosa and wide receiver Devin McCuin. Clater has an offensive line in front of him led by the likes of Aiden Gay and others.
“Again, I think they have a pretty good quarterback and they’ve got some pretty good skilled positions but ultimately, this week has been about us,” Griedl added. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. If we don’t fix our effort, we won’t win a district game.”
Marshall’s defense is led by guys like defensive back Lyrik Rawls, defensive lineman Michael Washington and others but Griedl said it’s going to require an entire team effort to bounce back from last week’s 24-7 loss against Pine Tree in the District 9-5A Division II opener.
“I can say everybody but as a whole, the 22 guys who are on the field, whether it’s offense or defense,” Griedl said. “We graded out at a 39-percent effort with a 43-perecent execution and that 100 percent starts with me and our coaches for not fixing the problem. Now at the same time, we can’t fix effort. That comes within the player. We can fix the execution aspect but we can’t fix the effort. We’ve got to hold our kids to a higher standard than we have been and we’ve got to hold ourselves as coaches to a higher standard. So to answer that question in a long way, yeah, everyone’s got to step up. We are not playing football the way we are capable of playing football. We are extremely athletic and we are very fast but athleticism and speed literally mean nothing if you don’t play with effort and you don’t execute.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.