When Marshall goes up against Jacksonville Friday night, it will look to stay perfect in District 9-5A Division II play while Jacksonville will look for its first district win. The Mavericks are 3-3 overall on the season and 3-0 against district opponents as the Indians are 1-5 overall and 0-3 in district play.
Jacksonville’s number of total offensive yards is near the bottom of the district with 1,609 yards but the Indians have shown they’re capable of doing damage with their passing game as they have thrown for 1,050 yards this season, putting them second in the category for the district.
“They like throwing the ball around,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “They’ve got some speed at wide receiver so they like to put the ball in the air a little bit. They’ve mixed it up over the last few weeks and have kind of become more balanced. They like getting the ball out into space to their athletes, which is what a lot of us like to do.”
Jacksonville quarterback Patrick Clater is the district’s No. 2 passer as he’s currently 79-of-169 for 1,021 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has several weapons at wide receiver, including Chris Carpenter, the No. 2 receiver in the district who has caught 32 passes for 497 yards and six touchdowns.
He’s joined by Jaylon Freeney who has 19 catches for 251 yards and four touchdowns and Tyress Gipson who has 12 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Richardson leads the ground attack with 67 carries for 224 yards and six touchdowns.
“I think they’ll do what they do,” Griedl added. “I think they’ll put the ball in the air against us, especially with some of the coverage that we play and they’ll probably see if can’t come down with them. I think we’ll probably see a balanced attack. If they find something that’s hidden, they’re going to expose it until we make an adjustment. Their quarterback is a dual-threat guy. No. 3 (Carpenter), their wide receiver who also plays defensive back for them is a really, really talented player. They’ve played better over the last few games in terms of consistency.”
Marshall will enter Friday’s game with the No.2 defense in the district, having allowed 1,277 passing yards and 958 rushing for a total of 2,235 yards and will continue looking to guys like defensive lineman Michael Washington, linebacker Kygze Turner and defensive back Lyrik Rawls, among others.
“Our back half has to play well. Our DBs have to play well. They’ve got to keep guys in front of them and make plays on the ball and see if they’re going to put the ball in the air, which they have, and see if we can’t get turnovers, get some interceptions. Our front seven have to keep doing well and fit where they’re supposed to fit like they have the last few weeks and get more consistency between the 30s. We need to look to get more three and outs.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and Jacksonville is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the newly renovated Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville.