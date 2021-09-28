Friday’s game against the Jacksonville Indians will be the Mavericks’ homecoming game and Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl says his Mavs are focused on helping it be a better homecoming by pulling out the win.
“The message we’ve been sending to our team this week is homecoming is a great thing but homecoming is about the football game. All the events of homecoming are based around the game,” Griedl said. “We’ve got to make sure as a team that we take care of our job. I don’t get too caught up in homecoming games or special games. It’s just another game for us and I think our kids are taking that approach. We had a good practice yesterday and we’re going to have another good practice today and we’re going to focus on the task at hand. Our job is to go win a football game and everybody else’s job is to enjoy homecoming.”
The Indians hold an overall record of 1-3 and 1-0 record in district play after defeating the Hallsville Bobcats a week ago in the district opener.
The Mavericks will go up against and Indians team that so far has thrown for 1,208 yards and rushed for 324. Quarterback Ryan McCown is 76-of-134 for 228 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Isaiah Mallard has 33 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. JT Johnson has 38 carries for 95 yards and four touchdowns to go along with six catches for 117 yards and one touchdown. Devin McCuin leads the receiving squad with 32 catches for 479 yards and two scores. Jermaine Taylor has 13 catches for 258 yards and four scores.
“They’ve got a really live quarterback,” Griedl added of McCown, the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Josh and Luke McCown. “He’s got a really good arm. He finds ways to escape the rush and keeps his eyes downfield and makes big plays. We’ve got to do a good job in the back half and keep everything in front of us and not get our eyes in the backfield. We’ve got to do a good job of containing him in the pocket and squeezing in the pocket.”
Marshall will look to guys in the secondary like James Perkins, who has two interceptions on the year, along with buck Buchanan and Quintarus Hawkins who have one interception each.
Kickoff for Friday’s homecoming contest is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium in Marshall.