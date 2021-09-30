As Marshall prepares for its homecoming game Friday night, athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his team is motivated to win for the fans who come out and support the Mavericks.
“Anytime our kids are playing at home and there’s a big crowd there, it’s a lot of fun for them,” Griedl said. “We just like being home. We’ve got to be road warriors this year. We’ve got six away games and that’s kind of due to COVID scheduling last year. So these home games are cherished, specifically by our seniors because there’s only two left after this one. It’s exciting for them to be home in front of their family and friends. It’s exciting for them to be potentially in front of a big crowd for homecoming to go show out for Marshall.”
Offensively, the Mavericks will look to do what has gotten them to this point – a record of 2-2 overall and a District 9-5A Division II record of 1-0. So far this season, Marshall’s offense has put 65 points, 51 first downs and a total of 1,011 yards, 587 of which have come through the air and 424 have come on the ground.
Michael Olvera is 33-of-56 passing for 470 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Domar Roberson has caught 11 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns while Jacorey Smith has 15 receptions for 232 yards. JQ Davis leads the rushing attack with 78 carries for 393 yards and four scores.
The Indians are coming off their first win and now own a 1-3 record. They’ve given up a total of 143 points this season. Defensively, they’ve the likes of defensive linemen Anthony Cummings, Blake Causey, linebacker Koda Canady and defensive back Jonathan Johnson among others who will look to slow down the Mavs’ offense.
“On defense, they’re really, really good at creating turnovers,” Griedl said of the Indians. “That’s what they’ve shown on film. They create a lot of turnovers, whether it be interceptions, fumbles, etc. So we’ve got to be great at protecting the football. We’ve got figure out ways to extend drives on third down.”
Marshall’s homecoming game is slated to kick off at 7:30 pm. Friday at Maverick Stadium.