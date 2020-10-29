In its first four games, Marshall’s football team has been outscored 125-110. The Mavericks have gained 62 first downs while their opponents have 93. The Mavs are 2-2 overall and 0-1 in district play after falling short in the district opener 24-7 to the Pine Tree Pirates.
“At this point, if getting embarrassed on Friday night to get the kids motivated then I don’t know what is,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said.
“If it’s not enough to get our coaches motivated, then I don’t know what is. We’re out of motivational speeches. We’re out of pep talks. At some point we either want to be great or we don’t. You’re tired of hearing about it or you not. It’s time to either do or don’t.”
The Mavericks will continue to look to guys like quarterback Brent Burris who’s currently 55-of-98 for 964 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions; running back Dominique Williams who has 67 carries for 334 yards and four touchdowns and Demarcus Williams who leads the team in receiving with 21 catches for 343 yards and four touchdowns.
Marshall’s offense will go up against a Jacksonville defense with the likes of linebackers Latrail Rivers, LB Bryson Tatum, defensive back Kasey Canady and others.
“Defensively, they’re going to mix up three down and four down,” Greidl said. “They do a lot of movement in their secondary, try to confuse you. So we’ve got to be good at seeing our pre-snap reads and executing our offense.I think they have two pretty good corners who go pretty hard.
“Those guys are pretty good football players. Two interior linebackers are pretty good players. So we’re going to have to be great at getting to second-level blocks.”
“We definitely can’t play with the effort we played with last Friday,” Griedl added. “Again, it doesn’t matter who it is. If we don’t come out and play like we’re capable of, we’re not a good enough football team to go through the motions and that was evident on Friday night.
“We have to execute and we have to execute at a high level. Now if we go out there and we play with the effort, the effort that I know that we can and we execute, there’s nobody on film that worries us because we’ve got a great football team but it took us the embarrassing loss Friday night for coaches and players to really focus in on thinking that we’re better than we are.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl.