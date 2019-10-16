Despite having to make several changes on the offensive side of the ball this season, it appears Marshall’s football team is figuring things out as its offense is currently No.2 in the district with 1,277 rushing yards and 958 passing yards for a total of 2,235 yards offense.
“I think right now we’ve have four guys on the team who are averaging more than eight yards a carry, which is always good,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Being able to get the ball into, whether it’s Joe’s (Jordan) hands, Dom’s (Dominique Williams) hands, Savion’s hands, D.D.’s hands in a hurry, our backfield is really good. Then obviously we still have guys like Kelehan as deep threats. I think we’ve found our identity and now we’re starting to fine tune it and add some different things to it to present problems to defenses.”
Dominique Williams currently leads the rushing attack with 380 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries. Jordan has 36 carries for 343 yards and two touchdowns. Savion Williams has 27 carries for 323 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Demarcus Williams has 142 yards on 18 carries. Savion Williams moved from receiver to at the quarterback spot and he’s currently 23-of-38 for 560 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. Griedl said when the Mavericks go up against Jacksonville Friday night, they’ll stick with whatever works against the Indians defense and make any adjustments necessary.
“They’re a three-down defense,” he said of the Indians. “They sell out to stop the run so we expect to see that and we’re just going to have to take advantage of what they give us. If that means throwing the ball, then it means trusting in Savion and his reads and throwing it. If that means running it, then we’ll make our reads up front and being physical in the O-line and trying to capitalize on the things they give us. They’re an athletic defense. They’re fast and they pose some good threats. They’re well coached, so it will be another challenge for us.”
Marshall will enter the contest with a 3-3 overall record and a 3-0 record in District 9-5A DII play. The Indians are 1-5 overall and 0-3 against district opponents. Jacksonville’s defense has allowed 2,045 rushing yards and 717 passing yards for a total of 2,762 yards.
“We need another big game out of our running backs,” Griedl added. “Lyrik (Rawls) and D.D. (Demarcus Williams) had great games last week in the receiving aspect. Hayden Kelehan had really redeemed himself from the Hallsville game, made some good snags and got back to his normal self, the Kelehan that we know he can be. Then again, it’s very key to make strides up front. The big thing is we need to be more physical. That’s the key emphasis this week of practice is being more physical up front, getting those guys to play with a different level in tenacity than they in the past.”
Friday night’s game between Marshall and Jacksonville is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at the newly renovated Tomato Bowl in Jacksonville. Tickets will be on sale today at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon. Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $3 for students. All tickets at the gate will cost $8.