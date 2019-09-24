When the Marshall’s football team takes the field Friday night, it will be the first game for the Mavericks since the passing of defensive lineman Hayden Blalock. Marshall head coach Jake Greidl said the Blalock is still a large part of the team.
“He’ll be with us on the sideline every game with his jersey and then we’ll do some helmet stuff,” Griedl said. “We’ll have some banners made. He’s just as much part of the team now than he was before his passing and his legacy will be here a lot longer than he would have been. We want to make sure we honor him in how we play and how we finish the season, moving forward.”
Defeating the Eagles will be anything but an easy task for the Mavericks who will go up against a Lindale offense that’s No. 3 in the district, having rushed for 482 yards and passed for 525. Jordan Jenkins leads the Eagles’ ground attack with 49 carries for 189 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Brayson Campbell has proven to be a weapon both on the ground and through the air as he has rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries while going 26-of-51 through the air with 299 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Luke Poe has also seen time at quarterback, as he is currently 20-of-29 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
“Their running back (Jenkins) is a really, really talented player, a really hard runner, a good looking kid,” Griedl added. “He does a great job. They’ve kind of had two different quarterbacks playing but both of them are really good at operating the offense, which is a testament to coach (Chris) Cochran and his staff. I have a ton of respect for coach Cochran and his staff. I think they do an outstanding job.
“I’ve always thought that. We’re pretty good friends and he always does a good job of getting his quarterbacks trained up. So you just know their trigger man is going to be ready to play us. He’s going to be ready to go. He’s well trained.”
Marshall will enter Friday’s game with the fifth-ranked defense in the district, having allowed 760 rushing yards and 501 passing yards. The Mavericks will look to guys like defensive lineman Michael Washington, linebacker Kygze Turner and defensive back Lyrik Rawls.
“Our defensive line is going to have to play a good football game,” Griedl said. “We’re going to have to try to control our gaps and of course, our linebackers as usual. They’ve got some shifty receivers who are good in space so we’re going to need to eliminate that with our defensive backs.”
As the Mavericks prepare for the Eagles, Griedl said his team continues to get support after the loss of Blalock.
“Man, the support has been overwhelming, not just in East Texas but across the state for this program and for the Blalock family,” he said.
“The High School Coaches Association, the East Texas Coaches Association, giving money to his family through their benevolence fund, it’s a tragic situation, it’s a terrible situation but knowing that this football fraternity in Texas has our back and is wrapping their arms around us to get us through this tough time is really encouraging.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets will be on sale today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon. Advance tickets are $6, $7 and $8. Tickets at the gate will cost $8, $9 and $10.
MISD has the clear bag policy which prohibits purses, backpacks and coolers. Clear bags must be 12x12x6 with a maximum of one logo imprint no larger than 4.5’x2.4 inches.
A clear gallon zip lock bag is acceptable. Exceptions will be made for documented medical necessities after proper inspection at designated areas.