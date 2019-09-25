Probably the biggest task for Marshall’s bye week last week, was choosing who to go forward with at quarterback.
“The last two weeks, we’ve worked two guys at quarterback,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “We’ve worked Brent Burris at quarterback and we’ve worked Savion Williams at quarterback. I think moving forward, we’ll see more of Savion. So that’s kind been our approach moving forward in what we want the intent to look like.”
Williams will make the switch after from wide receiver where he has 11 catches for 120 yards and two touchdowns. He has seen a little time at quarterback where he is currently 1-for-3 for 65 yards and a touchdown.
The Mavericks are looking for their first win of the year to open up district play and if they’re able to achieve that, they will set the record for most district wins (19) dating back to 2016. That will be anything but an easy task, however, as Griedl said they have a tough task ahead of them when they play host to Lindale.
“They’re a four-down, a 4-2-5 and they do a bunch of things out of it,” Griedl explained. “They play hard. They’ve got a really good defensive end, No. 4 (Jaymond Jackson). He’s a really talented player, super athletic, long and physical. They’re two interior tackles aren’t necessarily the biggest humans in the world but they play with great effort and they play great technique. They cause a lot of people problems up front.
“They do a good job in the back half of eliminating space and playing on the hips of receivers to make throwing the ball difficult,” Griedl said.
The Mavs will also look to guys like running back Dominique Williams who has 18 carries for 85 yards and wide receiver Demarcus Williams who has six catches for 201 yards and one touchdown.
Marshall enters the contest with a record of 0-3 as they go up against an Eagles team that is 2-1. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium. Tickets will be on sale today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Advance tickets are $6, $7 and $8. Tickets at the gate will cost $8, $9 and $10.
MISD has the clear bag policy which prohibits purses, backpacks and coolers. Clear bags must be 12x12x6 with a maximum of one logo imprint no larger than 4.5’x2.4 inches. A clear gallon zip lock bag is acceptable. Exceptions will be made for documented medical necessities after proper inspection at designated areas.