Despite having seen Longview drop Friday night’s season opener, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said he knows the Lobos will come prepared and hungry for victory when the two teams meet for the 111th time.
“They’re a good football team,” Griedl said. “Any team where John King is at the helm is a good football team. He gets the best out of his kids. Yeah I know they got beat last week and they got beat convincingly, however, Temple is a really good football team. Just watching film, Temple is going to be a force to be reckoned with in their division and it’s week one. The biggest improvement for any football team is usually between week one and week two. What we saw on film from Longview, we’re probably not going to see a bunch of those mistakes again. I know John King and his coaching staff are going to get it cleaned up. We’re expecting a good Longview team to roll in here and that’s what we’re preparing for.”
Last Friday night saw the Lobos finish with 17 first downs, 163 rushing yards and 148 passing yards for a total of 311 yards offense. Kaden Meredith led Longview’s rushing attack with 78 yards on 17 carries. The Lobos split the passing duties between Landyn Grant who went 8-of-14 for 93 yards and Jordan Allen who was 5-of-7 for 47 yards as Longview looks to find a replacement for Haynes King who’s now at Texas A&M.
“Longview has an identity and Haynes King broke that Identity because of what he was capable of doing,” Griedl said. “So I think they’re reverting back to their old identity, which, their old identity took them to the state championship in 2008 and 2009. Their old identity won them a lot of playoff games. Obviously you can see on film that they’re still trying to figure out who their starting quarterback is. Both those guys are good at separate things and therefore coach King is going to put those guys in a position to have success in a situation that they can handle. They’ve got a great running back. They still have size and speed. It’s Longview. They’re going to be a well-coached, prepared football team.”
Marshall’s season opener saw its defense score a touchdown when Michael Washington scooped up a loose ball and took it the other way for the score. Marshall will look to guys like Washington, linebacker Terrell Davis, defensive back Daqavion Jackson and others.
“Our whole defense knows we need to play better, just like our whole offense knows we need to play better,” Griedl said. “There are a lot of improvements on both sides of the ball that need to be made but it’s Tuesday and our guys are focused on Tuesday. That’s really encouraging to see. We’re not looking to Friday yet. We’re looking at this afternoon’s practice. How can we get better then? Hopefully by the time Friday rolls around, we’ll be ready.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and Longview is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets will be on sale through Friday, based on availability and can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.