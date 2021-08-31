In order to come away with a win in their 111th meeting with the Longview Lobos, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said it’s a must for the Mavericks to bring their physicality.
“If you’re going to beat John King and the Lobos, you better stop the power,” Griedl said. “That’s kind of what they major in, so we’ve got to do a good job of stopping the run. Obviously they’ve got a truly talented wide receiver in Jalen Hale. We’ve got to do a good job of keeping him contained but we’ve got to get off the field on third downs.”
Last week saw the Mavericks give up 405 yards total offense in their 23-7-season-opening loss to the New Caney Eagles, while the Lobos are also coming off a loss in a 40-7 final against 2020 5A state champion Denton Ryan.
Marshall will look for physicality from guys like linebacker Terrell Davis, defensive linemen Isaiah Alexander, Carson Combs and others.
“I know it’s cliché but our front seven have to be great football players and they’ve got to be disciplined. Again, if you’re going to beat Longview, you better stop the run. That’s key No. 1 – be physical up front, win the trenches. Our linebackers have got to be great tacklers. We’ve got to find a way to contain their wide receiver group, which is a talented group.”
Overall, Griedl said he enjoys coaching in such a historical matchup.
“It’s been really cool to be involved in something that has been happening for over a century consistently,” he said. “It’s definitely something the communities take pride in. Anytime the Mavericks and Lobos square off in anything, it’s something that one community wants to have bragging rights in over the other. Obviously football is the main catalyst for that and it’s a game that I think everybody in the state just kind of expects to happen just because it’s been happening for so long.”
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Longview’s Lobo Stadium. Marshall fans can now go to the marshallisd.com to order tickets for Friday’s game.