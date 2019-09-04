Mavs look to limit Lobos’ time of possession with offensive production
When Marshall goes into their historic rivalry game as the underdog Friday, the Mavericks will look to contain a high-powered Longview offense by keeping it off the field.
“Scoring points and keeping the ball on offense,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said when asked what the key was to stopping the Lobos’ offense. “The best defense is a good offense. If you want to keep a high-powered offense from scoring, you have to keep them off the field, which means you’ve got to be moving the chains on offense.”
Longview finished week one with 455 yards of total offense, 169 of which came on the ground and 286 through the air. When the Lobos’ offense is on the field, the Mavericks will look to guys like linebacker Kygze Turner who had 26 tackles, 18 of which were solo tackles. They’ll also look to the secondary where they have Lyrik Rawls who came away with an interception in the opening week against Tyler Lee. The Mavericks will have their work cut for them in trying to stop Longview gunslinger Haynes King.
“Just changing up coverages, trying to disguise some things and give him different looks, try to confuse his reads a little bit and play assignment football,” Griedl said were the keys to stopping King, adding there is talent all over Longview’s offense. “They’ve got some really good running back and some really good receivers. When you’re the best team in the state of Texas, you’ve usually got great kids everywhere and they do. So they’re a really good football team.”
The 109th meeting between Marshall and Longview is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Lobo Stadium.
Tickets will be sold today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse at Marshall High School. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.