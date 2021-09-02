As the Marshall Mavericks prepare for the Longview Lobos, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl and his coaching staff are well aware the offense can’t make the same mistakes they did in the season opener this week and still manage to win.
“Offensively, our focus is cleaning up our mistakes from last week,” Griedl said. “Regardless of what Longview is going to do what they do, what they show on film. They’re going to try to out-physical us, and try to bully us so we’ve got to fix our mistakes from last week and we’ve got to capitalize on some opportunities that we miss. We’ve got to match their physicality up front because it obviously starts there and then we’ve got to take advantage of some of the areas they give us. Again, it goes back to it doesn’t matter if we’re going to throw the ball 100 times this game or if we’re going to run the ball 100 times this game. If we don’t do that with physicality, the game plan does not matter. That’s what we’ve been preaching to the kids this week. We had a great physical practice yesterday and our kids are absolutely challenged. We’re going to give them the best we’ve got and see what happens, go there and try to win this ballgame.”
Last week’s contest against New Caney saw quarterback Collier Slone go 8-of-18 for 110 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. JQ Davis led the rushing attack with 14 carries for 59 yards. Jacorey Smith had three catches for 56 yards while Domar Roberson caught two passes for 47 yards and one touchdown.
This meeting marks the 111th time the two teams have gone head-to-head on the football field. The last time the Mavericks defeated the Lobos was 2015 in a game that finished with a final score of 28-25 when the two were district opponents. In order to stay competitive with the Lobos, Griedl said it’s a must for the Mavs to be physical.
“The most important thing, regardless of what side of the ball you’re on – special teams, defense, offense, is if you don’t match Longview’s physicality, they’re going to run you out of the stadium,” Griedl said. “That’s key No. 1 this week regardless of execution, regardless of scheme, regardless of any of it – we better bring our best fight to the table in terms of our physicality because that’s what it’s going to take to have a chance to beat those guys.”
Friday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Lobo Stadium. Maverick fans can now go to the marshallisd.com to order tickets for Friday’s game.