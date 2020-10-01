When Marshall and Longview meet for the 111th time Friday night, the Mavericks’ offense will need to be aware of several of the Lobos’ defensive weapons.
“They’ve got two really good linebackers,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of the Lobos. “They run to the ball. They play physical.
“Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson, he’s a great football player. They’ve got 11 good football players that all do their job and run to the football. They’re violent with their bodies and that’s what makes Longview good. That’s kind of John King’s signature.
“We’ve got to chase first downs and not touchdowns and hopefully we put enough of them together to put points on the board,” Griedl added when asked what the offensive keys are to his team coming away with a win.
In their season-opening win against New Caney last Friday night, the Mavericks put up 205 passing yards from senior quarterback Brent Burris and 162 rushing yards, led by Dominique Williams, who had 20 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
In order to have the same outcome as last week, Griedl said it all starts up front with guys like Lewis Dunn and Remon Jones among others.
“Our O-line has to play good football,” Griedl said. “Obviously, again, Brent has got to play well and our receivers have to make the plays, but it all starts up front.
“I don’t care what you do on offense or defense, if you do not win the battle up front against Longview, you will not win the game. Our D-line and O-line have to play great football.”
Friday’s matchup between Marshall and Longview is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
All fans in attendance at the game are required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.