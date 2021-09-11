Marshall News Messenger sports editor Nathan Hague dives in and takes a by-the-numbers look at Marshall’s 41-29 win on its home opener over McKinney North.
14 – The number of points scored by Marshall in the first and third quarters.
1 – Four touchdowns were scored from the one-yard line. Both teams now have one win each.
48 – Total number of points scored for Marshall so far this season.
700 – The Mavericks have now gained about 700 yards of total offense after Friday night.
3 – JQ Davis scored his first three rushing touchdowns Friday night. This season has seen Marshall’s defense intercept three passes. Domar Roberson, No. 3, has seen the end zone three times – twice on receptions and once on a kickoff return.
8-for-8 – Marshall kicker Buck Buchanan is 8-for-8 on field goals and extra points combined. He’s 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.