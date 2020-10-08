In their first two games so far this season, the Mavericks have averaged 27.5 points per game, while passing for 358 yards and rushing for 217 for a total of 575 yards offense. The time of possession has also been heavily in their opponents’ favor by nearly double, 59 minutes and 12 seconds to 36 minutes and 48 seconds.
“We’ve got to be more violent across the board,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Our blocking from the perimeter all the way to the interior has got to be more violent. Brent’s (Burris) got to make checks. We’ve got to make our throws. It’s about execution.”
Burris is currently 22-of-45 for 358 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has connected with Demarcus Williams 12 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns and Dominique Williams five times for 129 yards. Dominique Williams leads the team in rushing with 136 yards and two touchdowns.
The Mavericks will be going up against a 1-0 McKinney North squad that’s coming off a 63-49 loss to Justin Northwest. Dylan Frazier, a six-foot-five, 255-pound athlete will likely see some action at tight end but he’s known for causing havoc at defensive end. Other defenders that could help make things harder on the Mavs are guys like linebacker Jake McLain and defensive back Michael Norris.
“Last year they were a four-down and this year it looks like they’re more of a three-down defense,” Griedl said of the Bulldogs. “They always want to bring an extra guy for pressure. They run to the football. They’re disciplined. We’re going to have to execute at a high level and move the chains.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Ron Poe Stadium in McKinney. Tickets can be purchased online at http://spicket.events/bulldogs. There will be no tickets sold at the gate, therefore, anyone wanting to attend must have their tickets downloaded on their phone or have a picture of the QR code saved available on the phone. If there are tickets still available at the gate a QR Code will be available to purchase tickets online. No passes will be accepted. The clear-bag policy is also in effect. Spectators must wear face coverings at all times. Spectators must answer No to the COVID screening questions before entry.