Mavs look to establish run game with Olvera at quarterback
Last week, Michael Olvera started the second half of the Mavericks game against the Lobo where he completed 8-of-17 passes for 118 yards and one interception. Olvera, a senior, got the nod to start this week in the Mavericks’ home-opener against McKinney North.
“He’s got a little bit of varsity experience under his belt,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said of Olvera. “I think that helped him the other night. He made some great checks and some great plays with his arm. We’re just really pleased with what he’s able to do. That’s kind of the direction we’re going to go to start the game against McKinney North.”
In two games, Marshall’s offense has totaled 348 yards, 235 of which have come through the air and 113 on the ground. The Mavericks have gained 17 first downs and have been held to seven points.
“We’ve got to establish the run game,” Griedl said. “Period. End of story. I think we’ve got two quarterbacks that have good arms but when it comes to establishing an offense, it starts with establishing the run game and that’s our first and foremost priority this week. Our offensive line has gotten a lot better the last two weeks and we’re looking for that same improvement this week. Obviously, I think JQ (Davis) is a very talented running back. He doesn’t need much of a hole. He just needs a crease but as we continue to get better up front, coach Lot (CJ Lottinger) is doing a great job with those guys, trying to find the right five, the right group of guys up there who will only help JQ start hitting some of those runs. Again, it just comes back to, ‘Yes our goal No. 1 this week is to find a way to win our first football game this season but very, very, very close behind it is this is preseason and we’ve got to answer questions that we’ve got to answer going into the first week of district.’ Offensively, that’s where we feel like we’re at.”
McKinney North’s defense has guys like defensive end Dylan Frazier, linebacker Jake McClain and defensive back Luke Paley, among others.
“McKinney North is going to try to keep everything in front of them, not give up the big play,” Griedl said. “They do a good job of running to the football. They’ve got some good players. They’ve got a strong secondary. Their defensive line is a good group, the middle line backer is a head-hunter. Mike Fecci, their head coach, does an outstanding job with those guys and you can see it on film. They’re disciplined. They do what they’re coached to do and they do it really, really well.
“Defensively, they’re a three-down,” Griedl added. “They’ve got a very active defensive line. They’ve got a defensive end who I think is a Baylor-commit. He’s a good player, a big kid. To be honest, this is a week again where we’ve got to compete against our own selves offensively and continue to clean things up and find our groove. I feel like we had some success in the second half last week and kind of finding that identity of who we’re going to be with the personnel we’re going to be. So again, that’s what preseason is going to be. We’ve got one more week to kind of solidify what that’s going to look like before going into our bye week before opening up district.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and McKinney North is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium.