Despite all the changes Marshall has made this season, its offense is currently ranked No. 2 in District 9-5A DII. However, athletic director and head football coach Jake Grield said they still have a lot of improvements to make.
“We’ve just got to keep moving in the right direction,” Griedl said. “We’ve got to clean things up, the little details, the footsteps on our blocking schemes, eyes and reads on our run game, eyes and reads on our passing game, just clean things up a little bit.”
The Mavericks have rushed for a 1,026 while passing for 667 for a total of 667 yards offense. They have shown they have several weapons in the backfield who are capable of doing damage, such as running back Joe Jordan, who currently has 33 carries for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Dominique Williams is right behind him with 312 yards and a touchdown while Savion Williams has 24 carries for 235 yards and six scores. Savion Williams has also taken over the quarterback duties, going 12-of-23 for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Marshall is set to go up against a Mount Pleasant defense that is ranked fourth in the district, having allowed 1,043 yards on the ground and 832 yards through the air.
“Defensively, they play an odd front,” Greidl offered. “Their D-line is a lot more talented this year than it was last year. They get off the ball and they have some good size and speed on the D-line, so we’ve got to be great up front again and once again, capitalize on last week’s run-game success while continuing to work on the passing game. They’re athletic.
“They have a D-lineman, No. 99 who’s a really good football player,” Griedl continued. “He’s physical, fast, athletic, big bodied and causes havoc to O-lines and gets into the backfield. Their defensive backs are quick to trigger and aren’t afraid to come down and hit. They’re so much improved from the past and they’re pretty young, which is scary to see what coach (Ritchie) Pinckard is going to do with that program here in the next year or two.”
The Tigers hold an overall record of 2-3 and a district record of 0-2. The Mavericks are also 2-3 overall but both those wins have come against district opponents where they are 2-0. Friday night’s kickoff is slate for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick Stadium.