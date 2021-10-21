So far this season, Marshall’s football team has outscored its opponents with average of 23.9 to 19.7 points per game. The Mavericks are averaging 125.6 rushing yards a game and 161 passing yards as they have a total of 2,006 yards this season.
JQ Davis leads the ground attack with 138 carries for 852 yards and eight touchdowns. Michael Olvera leads the passing game as he’s currently 64-of-113 for 930 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. Jacorey Smith has been on the receiving end of 26 passes for 435 yards and two touchdowns while Domar Roberson has 21 catches for 427 yards and four scores. The Mavericks will continue to look to their playmakers Friday night but it will start up front with the offensive line to provide protection for Olvera and create holes for Davis.
Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said Friday’s opponent in Mount Pleasant has several defensive weapons.
“Defensively, they’re very, very big up front,” Griedl said. “They’ve got two really big D-tackles. One is a Baylor commit. They’re very athletic. They contain the run. They’re very athletic in the secondary. They do a great job. They run around and hit. We’ve got to do a good job of being physical up front. That’s kind of where they win on their defense is they’re going to be extremely physical up front. They do a good job of running around in the back half, filling run fits and bringing a helmet to the party and hitting. They’re a very physical and fast defense.”
The Mavericks are coming off a 26-14 win at home over Whitehouse and hold an overall record of 4-3 and a District 9-5A DII record of 3-1 as they currently stand alone in second place in district play. Mount Pleasant is currently 3-4 overall, 2-2 in district play and is coming off a 26-20 road loss to the Hallsville Bobcats.
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Sam Parker Field in Mount Pleasant.