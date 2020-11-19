Coming into this season, the Mount Pleasant Tigers had high hopes for defensive end Tre Emory who finished his junior season with 80 tackles, seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss.
After six games of his senior season, Emory has 39 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for a loss, one fumble recovery and a safety. The defense also has help from guys like Zane Phillips who has 51 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery and two passes deflected.
“They have a defensive tackle who’s committed to Tennessee so they’re talented up front,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “In the back half, they want to keep everything in front of them and not give up the big play, squeeze the pocket, so we’ll have to do a good job up front. We’re going to have to get the ball out of our quarterback’s hands quickly.”
That quarterback is Brent Burris, who’s currently 81-of-164 for 1,265 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Demarcus Williams has been a favorite target as the two have connected 29 times for 417 yards and five touchdowns. Hayden Kelehan has proven to be a solid weapon with 15 catches for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns while A’Derrian Brooks also has 15 receptions for 217 yards and three scores. Dominique Williams is averaging 92.4 yards per game as he leads the rushing attack with 120 carries for 647 yards and seven touchdowns.
As key as those guys are to the offense and for a win on homecoming for the Mavericks, Griedl said his offensive line needs to be successful.
“We’ve got to play well up front. It all starts up front,” Grriedl said. “The strength of their defense is their D-line so we’ve got to match that up front.”
Tickets for the homecoming game can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are required to self screen, wear a mask on school property and practice social distancing. The Clear Bag Policy is also in effect. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.