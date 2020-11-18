A win Friday night would go a long way for Marshall’s football team as the contest is not only its homecoming game but the Mavericks, who own an overall record of 3-4 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 1-3, are sitting at No. 4 in the district and fighting for a playoff berth.
“Everybody knows the situation,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “We don’t need to put any more pressure than there already is. We just need to go out there and play a clean football game for four quarters and find a way to get a win.
“We’ve been dealing with distractions all year, so I don’t see how homecoming is going to be any different,” Griedl added. “Our kids are focused on beating Mount Pleasant. They understand that homecoming is homecoming because of the football game.”
So far this season, Mount Pleasant has thrown for 630 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for another 1,251 yards and six touchdowns.
“They do some slot-t stuff,” Griedl offered. “They try to spread you out. They’re kind of a gumbo of different things to where they feel like they can utilize all their personnel and keep defenses guessing what they’re going to come out of.”
Baker Peterson leads the Tigers in passing as he’s currently 37-of-85 yards, 434 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has connected with Miller McCrumby 15 times for 227 yards and two scores. He has also found Terrick Johnson six times for 111 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’ve got some really good looking wide receivers who can run and who are six-five, big bodied kids who are big targets,” Griedl said. “They’re very talented a running back. We’ve got to do a good job of not letting them take the top off and tackle them in space.”
The Mavericks will look for help from guys like defensive lineman Michael Washington, linebacker Terrell Davis and defensive back Lyrik Rawls among others.
“I feel like our secondary needs to play a good game like they did against Whitehouse,” Griedl added. “Our D-line needs to gap the control up front and make things spill to the edge. Our linebackers need to run and make plays. There’s no one specifically but everyone needs to do their job and keep them in front of is.”
Tickets for the homecoming game can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are required to self screen, wear a mask on school property and practice social distancing. The Clear Bag Policy is also in effect. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.