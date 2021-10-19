In order for Marshall’s football team to come away with a win on the road in Mount Pleasant Friday, head coach and athletic director Jake Griedl said his Mavericks need to match the Tigers’ physicality.
“We’ve got to be great with our eyes in the secondary,” Griedl said. “They jump in and out of a heavy package. They jump in and out of a spread. They jump in and out of a two-back. They do quite a bit on offense in terms of formationing. There will be times when they’re going to try to power their way down the field in kind of a heavy package – one wide receiver, two running backs and get after you, and there are times where they’re going to try to spread you out and let their quarterback make a big play. We’ve just got be good.”
So far in district play, the Tigers have scored 84 points while the Mavs have allowed 72. Marshall’s defense will look to guys like defensive lineman Carson Combs, linebacker Sam Palmer and defensive back James Perkins.
“We’ve got to be a gap-sound defense,” Griedl continued. “We can’t get our eyes lost in the backfield. We’ve got to read our keys. Their running back, No. 14 (Edward Wilder) is a really talented player. No. 1 (Miller McCrumby), is one is s a four-star athlete, a very talented wide receiver. We’ve got to do our job not give up big plays.”
Marshall holds an overall record of 4-3 and a District 9-5A DII record of 3-1 and is coming off a 26-14 win over Whitehouse. Mount Pleasant is 3-4 overall and 2-2 against district opponents.
“I think our district has gotten to the point where we are a very balanced district,” Griedl said. “You’ve got to play every Friday night because any Friday night, anybody can beat anybody. I think we’ve seen that in our district this year. I don’t think that means we have a weaker district. I think it means we have a more competitive district. I also think it’s going to help our district bode well in playoffs because the teams that get in are teams that have been tested every week and have been through the adversity and through the fire. I think our district is a good football district. I really do and I think it’s a competitive football district. I think that’s kudos to all the coaches in the district for continuing to get their programs better.”
Friday’s game for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field.