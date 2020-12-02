Even though Friday night’s game against Nacogdoches is the final of the regular season, Marshall is playing for its season as its win-or-go home as the two teams battle it out for the final playoff spot. The Mavericks enter the contest with an overall record of 5-4 and a District 9-5A Division II record of 3-3 while the Dragons are 4-4 overall and 3-3 against district opponents.
Nacogdoches is currently averaging 20.1 points and 285.1 yards per game and relies heavily on the passing game. Quarterback Reid Boyett is currently 101-of-208 for 1,313 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has connected with D’marea Weaver 31 times for 456 yards and three touchdowns. Kevon Page has caught 17 passes for 385 yards and six scores. Joe Carter has caught 15 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown. Dillion Williams has 11 receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Dragons don’t have any rushers who have a passed the century mark for rushing yards. Ja’Khiryon Whitaker has 89 yards and one tocuhdwon. Boyett has 26 attempts for 65 yards and two touchdowns.
“They like to throw the ball. They throw the ball about 70 percent of the time,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “That’s kind of their identity. They’ve got a gunslinger quarterback who has a really strong arm and they’re very athletic at wide receiver and they like to take shots down the field and pressure vertically. They do a really good job with their pass game and the other 30 percent of the time, they run the football. They’re kind of quick hitters and they try to formation you. They’re clearly well coached and they do a good job of what they want to do. They’ve got three really good wide receivers. They’re very similar to us. They’re very athletic and they like throwing it around.”
Marshall’s defense will look for help from guys like defensive back Lyrik Rawls and defensive lineman Michael Washington.
“The secondary has to play well and our defensive line has to create pressure on the quarterback,” Griedl said. “We’ve got to create pressure on the quarterback.”
Friday’s game will be Marshall’s senior night game and tickets can be purchased online at marshallisd.com. Social distancing and masks are required and everyone is required to self screen prior to arrival.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Maverick stadium.