When Marshall and Nacogdoches met on the gridiron last season, both teams went into the contest at 3-3 in district play and the winner would go on to play in the postseason. Ultimately, it was the Dragons who extended their season and ended Marshall’s with a 28-13 win over the Mavericks. This year however, the Mavericks own a record of 6-3 overall and 5-1 against district opponents and have already clinched a playoff spot while the Dragons are 3-6 overall and 3-3 in district play and hoping to grab that fourth playoff spot. A win for Nacogdoches would put the Dragons in the playoffs while a Marshall victory would mean the Dragons don’t control their own destiny.
“That has kind of been the message to our kids is, ‘Guys, this is the team that knocked us out of the playoffs last year and had no remorse doing it. We’ve got an opportunity to return the favor but more so than that, this is a momentum game for us. We’ve still got plenty we need to get better at and we need to fix those mistakes and keep working to improve so that by the time our first playoff game does roll around, we’re playing our best football. The goal is to go get the job done. The goal is to get a win. The goal is to get better at the things we need to get better at,’” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Greidl said.
Marshall’s coaching staff has talked to its team about games in the past being personal and this one is no exception.
“I think every game we’ve kind of taken that approach,” Greidl offered. “Again, I said going 5-5 last year I think is the best thing that has happened to this program in a while because it opened up some eyes to not being able to hide some things under the rug. We have to lift our rug up and we have to deal with issues. We’ve taken those issues out one-by-one, we’ve dealt with them this year and continue to deal with some and that’s making us a better football program. I think it’s also instilled a little fight and scrappiness into our guys. That’s just kind of who we are this year and what we’ve become. Our kids haven’t forgotten last year.”
Three different quarterbacks have thrown passes so far this year for the Dragons. Gus Smith is currently 51-of-111 for 519 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions while Isaac Jones is 27-of-50 for 379 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Mikail Lockett has ompleted 11 of his 19 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cermodrick Bland leads the Dragons rushing attack with 405 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries but also has 16 catches for 205 yards and a touchdown. Jakiron Pruitt has 76 carries for 382 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Londarius Pleasant has 59 carries for 262 yards. D’Marea Weaver leads the receiving squad with 33 catches for 399 yards and six scores.
“They’re pretty diverse offensively,” Greidl said of the Dragons. “They’ll run some three-back stuff and triple option you. They’ll spread you out and try to throw it. They’re kind of similar to what Mount Pleasant does except instead of an extra tight end or an extra lineman, it’s two extra running backs or a fullback. Their bread-and-butter is running the ball and the quarterback reading you and taking shots when they need to. They’re very patient. They’re going to limit the other team’s offense just by working the clock and that’s what we fully expect to see from them.”
The Mavs will continue to look to guys like defensive lineman La’Travion Adams, linebacker Terrell Davis and defensive back James Perkins, among others, to try to slow down the Dragons offense.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.