When Marshall plays host to Nacogdoches on Friday night, the Mavericks will likely go up against a team that is hungry to get back into the win column.
The Dragons defeated the Jacksonville Indians in an impressive 49-14 win in their District 9-5A DII opener but have since then dropped the last three and are coming off a 38-28 home loss to the Pine Tree Pirates.
That game saw the Dragons rush for 171 yards on 30 carries as they went 15-of-23 for 153 yards on the night. Jake Smith leads the team at quarterback and has proven to be a dual threat as he can beat defenses by going through the air or sticking with the ground attack. There are also guys such Zay Floyd who had six carries for 62 yards and Jatavious Decakard who carried the ball three times for 45 yards against the Pirates.
Nacogoches’ win against Jacksonville to start district play is its only win of the season as the Dragons are 1-6 overall on the year and would love to spoil Marshall’s homecoming. The Mavericks started the season off at 0-3 but have all four its district games as they are now 4-3 overall and 4-0 against district opponents.
Marshall will go into Friday’s matchup with the district’s third-ranked defense, having allowed 1,250 rushing yards and 1,006 passing yards for a total of 2,256 yards. The Mavericks will continue to look to guys like Lyrik Rawls who intercepted his third pass of the season a week ago, as well as defensive lineman Michael Washington and linebacker Kygze Turner. Marshall’s defenders have forced five fumbles on the year, recovering four of them and have intercepted five passes, and there’s a good chance the Mavs will add to that number of Friday night.
Friday’s homecoming game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets will be sold today and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Advance ticket prices are $6 for general admission Section E, $7 for reserved seats without backs in Section B and $8 for reserved seats with back in Sections D and C. Tickets at the gate will cost $8, $9 and $10. MHS and MJHS students may purchase one ticket for $3 during lunch today and Thursday. This will allow them to sit in student Section A.
Students whose names are on the athletic pass list will be allowed one ticket on Friday night by presenting their student ID at the VIP table.