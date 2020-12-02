A lot is at stake for the Marshall Mavericks on senior night Friday night as a win over the Nacogdoches will guarantee a playoff spot but a loss will mean the end of their season.
“Everybody knows the situation,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “At the same time, you can’t get overworked up. It’s another game and we’ve got to play well and find a way to come out with the win.”
Griedl said a win would be a fitting way to honor the senior class.
“These seniors were freshmen when some of this staff got here about four years ago, so we’ve kind of seen them through the program,” he said. “They’re a talented bunch. They’ve done a lot for the program in getting it going the direction we’ve wanted for the last four years and kind of laid a good foundation moving forward. It’s going to be a great night to honor them and their families on senior night. If we get a win and get into the playoffs we can continue their legacy.”
In order for that to happen, Marshall will look to its offense, an offense which is averaging 25 points per game and has put up 2,450 yards of total offense so far this season. The Mavericks are going up against a Dragons defense that has allowed an average of 28.6 points and 340.6 yards per game.
“They’re a 3-4 defense,” Griedl said of the Dragons. “Coach (Darren) Allman kind of runs the show on defense. It’s the same stuff he ran at Permian and Westlake. He’s a really good ball coach. They’re going to keep things in front of them. They’re not going to give up the big play. They’ve got two really talented safeties. Their D-line is a talented D-line. They get off the ball. We’ve got to take advantage of they give us. They’re a balanced defense so we’ve got to create formation issues for them and see if we can’t move the chains.”
The Mavericks have gained 2,450 yards of total offense this year, with 1,629 coming through the air and 821 coming on the ground. Brent Burris is 94-of-190 for 1,487 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has connected with Demarcus Williams 32 times for 446 yards and six touchdowns. He has also found Hayden Kelehan 17 times for 344 yards and two scores while A’Derrian Brooks has caught 18 passes for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Dominique Williams has 133 carries for 686 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We’ve got to take advantage of the easy yards,” Griedl said. “They make teams be patient. They’re not going to give up big plays. So we’ve got to be patient and persistent with our plan, chase first downs, not touchdowns.”
Friday’s homecoming game against Nacogdoches is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. All fans are a required to self screen, social distance and wear a mask.