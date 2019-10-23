When Marshall plays host to Nacogdoches Friday at homecoming in hopes of staying at the top of District 9-5A DII, it will bring the district’s No. 2 offense. The Mavericks have rushed for 1,582 yards and thrown for 1,196 for a total of 2,778 yards offense.
Despite taking over at quarterback after a few games in, Savion Williams is the district’s No. 5 passer. He’s currently 34-of-57 for 798 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also made his presence known in the rushing attack with 472 yards and nine touchdowns on 39 carries.
He’s joined in the backfield by the likes of Dominique Williams who has 51 carries for 454 yards and three touchdowns as well as Joe Jordan who has 40 carries for 415 yards and three scores.
Savion Williams also has several weapons in the receiving squad, including Demarcus Williams who has 14 catches for 390 yards and four touchdowns and Lyrik Rawls who has 12 catches for 355 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mavericks will line up against a Dragons team that is currently 1-6 overall. That win came in the district opener and was followed by three straight losses as they hold a district record of 1-3.
The Dragons have weapons on the defensive side of the ball, including linebackers Glen Young, Kolton Koonce, defensive back Eddy Cross and others. Nacogdoches will need help from all those guys and others if they’re going to spoil Marshall’s homecoming.
If the Mavericks come away with the win over the Dragons, they will be tied for first place in the district along with the winner of Friday’s game between Whitehouse and Nacogdoches.
Friday’s homecoming game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets will be sold today from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and on Friday from 7 a.m. until noon at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket window. Advance ticket prices are $6 for general admission Section E, $7 for reserved seats without backs in Section B and $8 for reserved seats with back in Sections D and C. Tickets at the gate will cost $8, $9 and $10. MHS and MJHS students may purchase one ticket for $3 during lunch today and Thursday. This will allow them to sit in student Section A.
Students whose names are on the athletic pass list will be allowed one ticket on Friday night by presenting their student ID at the VIP table.