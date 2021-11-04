Even though Marshall’s football team has a home playoff game wrapped up with the No. 2 spot in the District 9-5A Division II, the Mavericks have no intention of resting any starters or stepping off the gas.
“We’re going to play our brand of football,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Our goal is to go win the game so we’re going to play whoever needs to play in order to get the job done. A lot of people want to talk about playoffs just because we’ve locked a spot but at the end of the day, we see this as a momentum game. We need to go into the playoffs playing our best football. We’re getting better and better but we’re not quite there yet. I don’t think we’ve played our best football. This isn’t a week off. We’re going to continue working the guys the guys who need to be on the field.”
Marshall’s offensive starters include guys like running back JQ Davis who is coming off a week where he rushed for 305 yards to bring his season total to 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wide receivers Jacorey Smith and Domar Roberson provide solid targets in the receiving squad as they’re currently combined for 61 catches, 1,026 yards and eight touchdowns. The Mavericks were quarterback by committee a week ago in the absence of Michael Olvera. When asked about Olvera’s status for this week, Griedl said, “Mike should be good to go.” This season, Olvera has completed 78 passes of 141 attempts for 1,049 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.
The Mavericks will need to be aware of Nacogdoches defenders such as D’Marea Weaver who has leads the team tackles with 46 and has five tackles for a loss, two interceptions, four passes broken up and a forced fumble; as well as linebacker Michael Anderson who has 37 tackles and two forced fumbles.
“Defensively, they’re one of those teams that can match you anywhere on the field athletically,” Griedl said. “They do a good job fitting gaps. Coach (Darren) Allman does a really good job of putting his guys in good positions and scheming offenses. We’re going to have to do a great job of staying on bodies blocking. We’re going to have to do a good job of seeing our keys at quarterback. As a staff on both sides of the ball, we’re going to have to do a good job with our eyes throughout the game and seeing what their adjustments are and make our adjustments.”
Marshall’s 2020 season came to an end with a loss at home to Nacogdoches and Griedl said the Mavericks haven’t forgotten what that felt like.
“Anytime someone can beat Marshall, they’re going to and they take joy in that,” Griedl said. “They don’t feel bad about beating Marshall and our kids know that. We’re going to get the best Nac has but like every game this year, it’s not about Nac, it’s about us getting better at what we can get better at, playing our brand of football, competing, scrapping and fighting, not giving in and this week, it just happens to be Nac and if we can return the favor that they did to us last year, that’s a good deal.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Dragon Stadium in Nacogdoches.