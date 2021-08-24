Friday’s matchup between Marshall and New Caney will feature two young squads who played each other for the first time last year due to COVID forcing teams to change their schedules around. Last year’s meeting saw the Mavericks defeat the Eagles in Marshall with a final score of 34-26 but Marshall is the home team this year and when it comes to the defense, Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said a victory starts up front.
“They’ve got a really talented running game,” Griedl said. “Coach (Travis) Reeve does a great job with those guys. They’ve got two rally talented running backs. One is a true running back and one is a slot type of running back. They graduated a bunch just like we did, so there’s a lot of first-time-varsity-experience guys out there just like there is for us. I think it’s going to be a good matchup. We’ve definitely got to play well. They’re going to be disciplined and they’re going to take pride in their execution level.
“Offensively, they’re going to find a way to run the ball,” Griedl continued. “They’re a big RPO team. They’ve got a quarterback (Cornelius Banks) that can move around a little bit. It’s a different guy than it was last year. He’s a move-in, I think from Manvel. He’s got some feet on him too so they’re going to do some quarterback-read stuff and some RPO stuff down the field to try to get some quick hits to receivers.”
The Mavericks will look to guys like defensive linemen La’Travion Adams, Carson Combs, Isaiah Alexander, LaTravion Jackson and linebackers Terrell Davis, Quin Hawkins, Sam Palmer.
“Those guys have to run to the football,” Griedl said. “We’ve got to be great up front. Our defensive line has to set the tone. They’re wide bodies up front and they try to get their hands on you. We’ve got to be great up front at winning in the trenches. Our linebackers have to run the field and our safeties have to be great over the top. If we can win the game up front, it’s going to make their night a little more difficult for what they want to do and stress them to throw the ball down the field. We’re looking for our front seven to play really well.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney.