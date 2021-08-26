Just like on the defensive end, the key to victory for the Mavericks Friday night begins with what happens up front as they take on the New Caney Eagles to kick off the 2021 season.
“We’ve got to establish the run game,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “That all starts up front. Once that happens, we’ve got to get our quarterback settled in and make some good throws, some easy throws to find some easy yards and let our athletes be athletes. Ultimately, we’ve got to be great at formationing them, putting stress on their defense based on formations that we’re giving them. We’ve got to play tough football. We can’t be soft in the trenches. We’ve got to be tough up front and create some gaps and holes for our running backs to hit and do a good job of spacing them out to create some throw lanes.”
New faces will take over starting roles on Marshall’s offense. Sophomore Collier Slone got the nod as the team’s starting quarterback while junior JaQuaion Davis will join him in the backfield as the team’s starting running back.
Helping provide protection and blocks on the offensive line will be guys like Taron Satchell, Connor Hagerty and Jaylon McFarland.
“Those guys have done a great job for us and we’re looking for them to have big games,” Griedl said.
Marshall’s offense will go up against New Caney defenders such as linebacker Dax Linscomb, defensive lineman Tayte Baker and defensive end Jayden Peters among others.
“They’re a 4-2-5 team,” Griedl said of the Eagles. “They really like getting their safety involved. They like keeping six in the box and really stressing the run game and then doing things in the back half that kind of bring extra hats to the party to have some free hitters. They do a good job of it.”
Friday’s game is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium..