Marshall’s football team finished up its non district schedule by outscoring its opponents 103-101 and has totaled 1,217 yards with 857 coming through the air and 360 on the ground.
In the Mavericks’ three non-district games, quarterback Brent Burris has gone 44-of-79 for 797 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. He has found Demarcus Williams 18 times for 292 yards and four touchdowns. Dominique Williams leads the ground attack with 269 yards and four touchdowns of 52 carries. Marshall will continue looking to these guys and others in hopes of winning Friday’s season opener and to extend its district-winning streak to 26 games.
“We’ve got to win up front,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “Brent has got to be efficient. We can’t have three downs. We’ve got to be efficient on offense and that starts ultimately with our offensive line and our quarterback play. Then we need our players to make plays when plays need to be made. If we can make checks, make our reads and put players in the right position, then that’s going to give us an opportunity to hopefully have some success on offense and hopefully it doesn’t turn into a shootout.
The Mavericks will go up against a Pine Tree team that is currently 2-0-1 so far and has outscored its opponents 128-68. Marshall will go up against the likes of linebacker Dallas Dixon who has four tackles, defensive lineman Hercules Tarver who has three sacks, linebacker Ryan Livingston who has eight tackles and three quarterback pressures, just a name a few.
“They’re a senior heavy football team just like we are,” Griedl added. “I know coach (Kerry) Lane has done an outstanding job from the ground up with that place and he had a good senior class last year but this is kind of his class. You see it in the way they play and know the flavor he likes to bring to the table on game nights so they’re going to be ready.”
Griedl added his Mavericks won’t overlook any of their district opponents.
“It doesn’t matter if we’re playing the best team in district or the worst team in district, this year every district game is important because God-willing, we’re not affected by COVID but you’ve got to win every one you play because you don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Friday’s game will be Marshall’s “Pink Out” game and is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Tickets can be purchased at marshallisd.com. All tickets cost $6 and are general admission. All fans are required to wear mask and to practice social distancing. The Clear Bag Policy is also in place.