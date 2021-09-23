In 2020, Marshall’s football team came away with a solid 48-22 win over McKinney North, went into its bye before, then fell to Pine Tree 24-7 in the District 9-5A Division II opener. That’s exactly what Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl is hoping to avoid this time around.
“We’ve got to be great up front,” Griedl said when asked what the keys are offensively to coming away with the win over Pine Tree Friday night. “We’ve got to be great at picking up their heat when they bring it. Again, ultimately as an offense, we had a great night against McKinney North but we’ve got to continue to prove that we can do it. Last year we had a great night against McKinney North and stalled out against Pine Tree. We’ve got to come out ready to play. We’ve got to play with great energy and great effort, assignment football and just play, be a hard-nosed football team.”
Helping protect up front are guys like JaKaylon Williams and Taron Satchell who will look to provide time for quarterback Michael Olvera and create holes for running back JQ Davis and others.
“They’ve got a good defensive line,” Griedl said of the Pirates. “They’re one of the bigger defensive lines we’ve played all year. They’ve got a senior linebacker in Dallas Dixon who runs the show for them on defense in terms of lining people up and making calls. Their secondary is fast. They’re going to keep things in front of you, not give up the big play, making nickel and dime down field. They’re going to do some things with the D-line and they like to blitz. They’re a 35-percent-blitz team so they like to bring the pressure and try to create havoc in the backfield and get you behind the sticks so we’re going to have to handle that.”
So far this season, the Mavericks have scored 48 points in three games, having gained 37 first downs, while passing for 432 yards and rushing for 237. The Mavericks’ offense, which has 18 plays of 20-plus yards, has total time of possession is one hour, four minutes and 43 seconds. Olvera is 22-of-38 passing with 315 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He has connected with Domar Roberson eight times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Jacorey Smith has 11 catches for 132 yards. Davis leads the rushing attack with 55 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns.
The Mavericks are hoping to have a solid week of preparation leading up to Friday’s contest.
“Our kids are pretty focused on the task at hand,” Griedl said. “We’re taking it one-day at a time. By the time Friday gets here, if we can string some great practices together, I think as a team and as a program, we’ll feel confident and be ready for the game to go out there and compete and let the chips fall where they may. If we don’t have a great week of practice, we’re not going to be in a position to handle our business and our kids know that. So we’ve got to take this thing one day at a time.”
Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium in Longview.