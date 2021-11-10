For Marshall’s football team, there’s no place like home and that’s where they’ll be Friday night for the bi-district-playoff matchup against the Bryan Rudder Rangers.
“I think a home game is something we’re excited about,” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “It’s definitely an advantage us not having to get on the bus. Our kids are excited about it and I know our staff is excited about it. Hopefully our community is excited about it and we can go play a good clean physical football game and come away with a win.”
The Mavericks are well aware however that being at home doesn’t guarantee a first-round victory as they will have their work cut out for them against a Rangers team that is 7-3 overall and 3-3 in District 10-5A DII, and is coming into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak after falling to A&M Consolidated on the road and Lamar Consolidated at home.
Rudder is led by quarterback E.J. Ezar, son of his head coach Eric Ezar. The senior quarterback enters the postseason after going 142-of-231 for 2,128 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has also rushed for 323 yards and four touchdowns on 76 attempts. The ground game is led by Tre McClenton who has 95 carries for 550 yards and three touchdowns. There are plenty of weapons in the receiving squad that the Maverick defenders will need to be watching, including Kevin Holmes, Jr., who has 39 catches for 590 yards and seven touchdowns; as well as Jaquise Martin who has 40 catches for 575 yards and six scores and Nathanil Figgers with 25 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns.
“The quarterback has a live arm,” Griedl said. “He scrambles around and throws the ball well. He’s similar to some of the quarterbacks we’ve seen in our district that can throw it and run around a little bit. They’ve got two or three 6-3, 6-4, receivers. I think they have receiver who’s like 6-6, so they’ve got some serious height at receiver. They’ve got a quick running back. They’re going to spread you out and try to find some quick creases, spread you out and try to take some shots down the field. We’re going to have to be good with our eyes.”
Marshall’s defense has intercepted 14 passes this season, four of which were intercepted by defensive back James Perkins, and three were picked off by linebacker Quin Hawkins, who took two of those back for touchdowns. The Mavs will look to them and guys like defensive lineman Carson Combs to help stop the Rangers’ offense.
“We’re going to have to be good with our reads,” Griedl added. “Our D-line is going to have to play well. Our linebackers are going to have to play well and our secondary is going to have to be great with their eyes and not get lost looking in the backfield.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Maverick Stadium. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gae on game night on a cash-only basis.