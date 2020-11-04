So far this season, Marshall’s football team has outscored its opponents 152-146. Brent Burris leads the passing attack with 1,075 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has weapons in the backfield with guys like Dominique Williams who has 520 yards and six touchdowns on 85 carries to go along with eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. Demarcus Williams leads the team in receiving with 25 catches for 403 yards and five scores. Hayden Kelehan provides another solid target as he has caught 11 passes for 238 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The Mavericks, who own an overall record of 3-2 and a district record of 1-1, will need production from those guys and more Friday night when they go up against a Texas High team that is currently 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district play and has outscored its opponents 212-75.
“T-High is extremely fast on defense,” Marshall head football coach and athletic director Jake Griedl said. “Their defensive ends are very, very talented. I think their D-line is very talented. Their secondary is fast and their linebackers are very good at what they do. I would say their strength of their team is probably their defense. That’s not a knock on their offense because their defense is very talented. They’re not going to give up the big play. They’re going to shoot the gaps, try to beat you up up front and create great havoc in the backfield.”
Griedl said in order for his team to come away with the win, all 11 players on the field need to do their jobs.
“As always, we’ve got to win up front. Our running backs have to have a great game,” he said. “We’ve got to be physical. We’ve got to match their physicality. I thought our effort from our receivers the other night was outstanding. I thought our effort across the board was so much better than the week before and our kids really rose to the challenge that we presented to them so we’ve got to keep that. We’ve got clean up but that’s always to be expected. I think our kids are locked in and focused and know what it’s going to take. We’ve got to make plays when we need to make plays and we’ve just got to be efficient in what we do.”
Marshall’s offense has seen several high snaps, something Grield said they’re trying to improve.
“We’ve been working on that every day to kind of change some of his technique on that and change some of that to prevent some of that from happening,” he said. “We’ll just continue to practice that well and hopefully it goes well and works out for us on Friday.”
Friday night’s contest is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be Marshall’s White Out game. Tickets can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are required to wear mask and practice social distancing. Gates will open at 6 p.m.