Texas High’s 13-point win over the Hallsville Bobcats last week had people talking but Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said his Mavericks aren’t going to let off the gas pedal this week when they go up against the Tigers in Texarkana.
“I don’t think the scores are indicative of what each team is,” Griedl said. “I think if you’re a coach and you look at scores and start comparing scores of how these guys did against those guys, you’re not really doing your job. Watching that game, Hallsville did an outstanding job of scheming up Texas High, took some of their strengths out of the game and did a good job doing that.
“It’s the same thing I told our kids after the game on Friday, ‘Don’t go looking at the T-High-Hallsville score and feel like we’re going to walk into Texarkana and steal us a win. We’re going to get the best they’ve got,’” continued. “We know that. Coach (Gerry) Stanfod does a good job with his staff and his players. We’re fully preparing for it to be an absolute four-quarter, physical, physical football game.”
Marshall plans on being physical on both sides of the ball. So far this season, its offense has totaled 67 first downs, 129 pints, 774 passing yards and 587 rushing yards. JQ Davis leads the rushing attack with 5‘7 yards and six touchdowns on 87 carries. Michael Olvera leads the passing attack with 38 completions on 65 attempts for 611 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Jacorey Smith (19 catches, 294 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Domar Roberson (23 catches, 334 yards, 3 TD) are the top two targets in the receiving squad.
Regardless of recent scores, the numbers indicate it won’t be an easy task for the Mavericks (3-2, 2-0) as they go up against Tigers’ team that is 4-0 overall and 2-0 against district opponents. Texas High has won 12 straight district games and until last week, no team had scored against the Tigers in a second half of a game this season.
“On the defensive side of the ball, they’ve got the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country going to Texas,” Griedl offered. “They’ve got another defensive end who’s got some DI offers. They’ve got a safety with DI offers. They’re unbelievably talented. So what do they do best? They run to football and they play physical. Schematically, they’re not overly complicated. They’re going to do what they do and they’re going to try to out-athlete you and out-physical you. That’s what they do.”
Friday’s game between Marshall and Texas High is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Tigers Stadium at Grim Park in Texarkana. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.txkisd.net/athletics/hometownticketing.asp and on the HomeTown Fan app.