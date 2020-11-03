It’d be an understatement to say Marshall’s defense will have its work cut out for it when it goes up against Texas High Friday night. The Mavericks, who own an overall record of 3-2 overall and 1-1 in District 9-5A Division II, are looking to give the Tigers their first loss. Texas High will enter the contest with an overall record of 5-0 and a district record of 2-0.
Last week saw Texas High quarterback throw for 366 yards and six touchdowns. Rian Cellers was on the receiving end of eight of those receptions for 184 yards and four touchdowns.
“We’ve got to stop their No. 5 receiver (Cellers),” Marshall athletic director and head football coach Jake Griedl said. “He’s a very talented receiver. He’s a Division I baseball kid and they had him at quarterback earlier in the year and moved him out to receiver, a long, can run fast, talented, we’ve got to get pressure on the quarterback because when he’s comfortable in the pocket, he’s really, really talented and can make really and can make really good throws.
“We’ve got to be great up front on the defensive line because their offensive line is big, very big.”
Marshall defensive back Lyrik Rawls had two interceptions last week against Jacksonville, helping the Mavericks earn their first district win of the year. He returned one of those for a touchdown from about 55 yards out, making it his second defensive score of the year after scooping up a loose ball and taking it back the other way earlier this season. The Mavs will also look to guys like Michael Washington and Terrell Davis.
“Our kids have been focused,” Griedl added. “We feel like we’ve got a good plan in place. The last couple days, our kids have learned that plan and began executing that plan. Hopefully on Friday night, the coaches and players can put all the pieces together and find a way to win this one.”
Friday night’s contest is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff and will be Marshall’s White Out game. Tickets can be purchased at www.marshallisd.com. All fans are require to wear mask and practice social distancing. Gates will open at 6 p.m.